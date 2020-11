Bus falls into a pond at Parliament premises-By Yohan Perera

A bus carrying Parliament staff fell into the pond situated within the House premises, yesterday. All 30 staff members who were on the bus during the tragedy have escaped unhurt according to Parliament sources. This is the third time when a vehicle fell into the pond. A car fell into the pond in 2016 while another vehicle was stuck in the pond in 2010 when floods hit Parliament.