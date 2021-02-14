Camillus Abeygunewardena’s funeral today

Source:Dailynews

Former President of the NCC and former President of St. Peter’s College Old Boys’ Union, Retired Senior DIG Camillus Abeygunewardena passed away after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

He was also the former Chairman Disciplinary Committee and Executive Committee Member of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

He was a keen sports follower and his two sons Sanjeewa (1995) and Dilan (2001) Captained the St. Peter’s College Under-19 Rugby Teams.

Dilan went on to play for the CR and FC and also represented Sri Lanka at the Dubai Rugby Sevens in 2003.

The funeral of late Camillus Abeygunewardena will take place today (13) at the Mount Lavinia Cemetery at 10.00 a.m. – (D.R.)