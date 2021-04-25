Caroline Jurie, Chula Padmendra granted bail-by Shavini Madhara

Caroline Juire and Chula Padmendra

Source:Dailynews

Reigning Mrs. Word Caroline Jurie and former model Chula Padmendra, who were arrested and released on Police bail over the incident which took place at the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant on April 4 were ordered to be released on bail by Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala yesterday.

Jurie and Padmendra were released on a surety of Rs.100,000 each.

On April 8 the Cinnamon Gardens Police had arrested the two individuals when they came to record a statement.

The Cinnamon Garden Police informed the Magistrate that the two individuals had refused to apologize the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant 2020 Pushpika de Silva.

It was reported that Pushpika had also refused to settle the matter without an apology and the Police had arrested reigning Mrs. World and former model who appeared on the stage suddenly during the incident, Police stated.

However, later they were released on Police bail.

At the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant which was held at Nelumpokuna on April 4, reigning Mrs. World and Mrs. Sri Lanka 2019 Caroline Jurie had snatched the crown from Pushpika de Silva, the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant 2020.

Soon after Pushpika de Silva won the title as Mrs. Sri Lanka 2020, Mrs. World Caroline Jurie snatched her crown claiming that Pushpika was disqualified as she was a divorcee and only a married woman could hold the title of Mrs. Sri Lanka.

The video regarding the crown being snatched by Mrs. World went viral on Social Media, Television, and many other platforms.

According, to the video while Jurie was snatching the crown from Pushpika, former model Chula Padmendra also came on to the stage from the rear section and assisted Jurie to remove the crown while shouting at Pushpika.