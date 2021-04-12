Caroline Jurie slams Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant

Source:Dailymirror

Mrs. World Caroline Jurie, yesterday said she was ready to hand over her crown, stating that she stood by her values even if that meant she had to stand alone and alleged that the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant was tainted with heavy politicization.

In a video statement, Jurie said her only intention was to stand up for the injustice caused to the competitors throughout the competition “which was tainted with heavy politicization” and it upset her greatly when justice did not prevail.

“This is why I stood up for injustice, from the beginning of the event, I stood up for what was wrong, but my efforts were futile until the very last moment, which led me to do what I did,” Jurie said.

“I only stand for what I believe is right. I will stand up for what is right by following all legal procedures – as a normal Sri Lankan citizen – without influence – while always holding my head up high,” she said.

Jurie said the purpose of Mrs. World was to celebrate all women who are married and still strive to conquer their dreams, despite the commitment and responsibilities a married woman strives to fulfill.

“Hence the title “Mrs.”. It is her crowning glory that despite all those fulfillments and commitments, she still manages to look after herself and goes out on stage to win a crown. Through hard work, meritocracy, spirit and purpose. The pageant was certainly not created to discriminate divorced women but to celebrate the dreams of the married women,” she said.

Jurie said in the run-up to the Mrs. Sri Lanka event, she saw a lot of commitment and hard work from the competitors. As a mentor, she said she worked with all contestants but said she could not overlook how there had been corrupt involvement that had been unfair on most contestants that took part and was disrespectful towards the institution she so highly looked up to.

As Mrs. World, she said her purpose was to make sure the winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant had an equal opportunity at the world title.

“This is why I fought for what was right for all the other contestants on the 4th of April, for all of them to have an equal opportunity because I saw, from the beginning, of how tainted the entire pageant judging was. Even after I hand over the crown, my commitment to my purpose will continue,” she said.

“It is unfortunate that I have burst some bubbles, created a conversation and even a debate about class and values that a queen wearing a crown should stand for. If class is defined by how one behaves in the public eye, I will let you draw the conclusions to that. But if class is also defined by how you behave when no one is watching you, and what values you stand by, I believe this is the true test of character. Even if I had to lose class for the values I stand for, I believe I am serving the purpose the Mrs. World crown stands for. Values are deep-rooted.

They cannot be measured by outer appearance or monetary value. I believe this is the distinct difference between class and values.”

“I stand for values, even if it means I have to stand alone,” she said.

Jurie further said that when one has to stand for something, and even if it means standing alone, one must find the courage to do so.

“What we fear most are the things we risk losing. If we have to lose something to give an opportunity to another woman to compete on a stage that is equal and fair to all, we must take that stand. After all, one fair chance is all she needs,” Jurie said.

Yesterday’s statement was the first issued by Jurie since she uncrowned Mrs. Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silva at the pageant on Sunday night claiming she was divorced and since her arrest on Thursday afterwhich she was granted police bail. (JAMILA HUSAIN)