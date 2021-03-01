Celebrate Harmony Week 15 – 21 March [SEC=OFFICIAL]

Harmony Week

NSW/ACT Community Engagement would like to let you know that Harmony Week will be celebrated from 15 – 21 March this year.

Harmony Week is an opportunity for all Australians to celebrate our vibrant cultural diversity, Australian values of inclusion and respect, and to promote the theme ‘Everyone Belongs’. The Australian Government leads and supports celebrations for Harmony Week.

The Harmony Week website contains:

· Online registration form to register your event

· Resources and promotion graphics which can be used to promote and celebrate Harmony Week

· Event planning kits and online promotion kits tailored for schools, communities, and workplaces and

· Recipes from various countries to try out.

The Department of Home Affairs would love to hear about how you celebrated Harmony Week. If you’re interested, please upload and share your stories and photos.

For more information visit http://www.harmony.gov.au.

Ensuring we remain connected with your communities continues to be a high priority for the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Government. Your feedback is vital to the Department and informs policy, decision making and government messaging. Please continue to pass your concerns and questions to us.

In particular, we are very interested in your views and feedback on the following:

Any community concerns

Racism or discrimination

Reception to government messaging

Community misconceptions

Issues related to travel restrictions and associated processes

Instances of misinformation or scams targeting your community

Any new economic impacts on the community

Any other emerging community issues.

If you would like to stop receiving this email, please advise us accordingly.

Stay safe and well!

Department of Home Affairs, Community Engagement NSW/ACT

Regional Director: Sneha Chatterjee

NSW/ACT Community Engagement team – NSW Community Engagement

nsw.community.engagement@homeaffairs.gov.au

act.community.engagement@homeaffairs.gov.au

https://m.facebook.com/AusHomeAffairs/