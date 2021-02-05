Celebration of Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence Day Anniversary in Sydney

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney organized a formal event to celebrate Sri Lanka’s 73rd National Day Anniversary on 4th February 2021 at the official residence of Consul General.

The programme started with the hoisting of Sri Lankan flag by Consul General Lakshman Hulugalle and followed by singing of National anthem of Sri Lanka and National Anthem of Australia. The traditional oil lamp was lit by the invited guests including representatives of Sri Lankan Associations in Sydney. Four major religious blessings were performed by Venerable Katugastota Soma Thero, Sivasri Bala Inthira Kurukkal, Father Ruwan Pradeep and Mr. Imtiaz Idris.

Consul General Lakshman Hulugalle in his welcoming speech stated that the during the last 73 years, Sri Lanka has made tremendous progress in many fields including education, healthcare, eradication of poverty and employment generation while wiping out ruthless terrorism in the country despite of some shortcomings. However, he asserted that the present government led by the President H E Gotobaya Rajapaksa has made all efforts to further improve the livelihood of all Sri Lankans ensuring the benefits of country’s development trickle down to all citizens accomplishing the ultimate goals of real independence. Hence Consul General invited all Sri Lankan expat community in Australia to put their hands together in building our motherland.

Consul General also read the messages of H E the President in English and the Hon Prime Minister in Sinhala. Abdul Raheem, Consul Commercial read the message of Hon Foreign Minister in Tamil and delivered the vote of thanks. Consulate Office also published a Magazine to mark the occasion. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions in Sydney very limited and selected members of the Sri Lankan community attended the event. At the end of the programme all invitees were served with Sri Lankan delicacies.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney/Australia

05/02/2021