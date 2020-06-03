CENTENARIAN WITH A DIFFERENCE: By Joe Van Langenberg

Photo source:BBC

The fact that 105-year-young centenarian Eileen Ash, happens to be one of the oldest ladies in the United Kingdom(UK) to be in possession of a driving licence & allowed to still drive, without been assessed for the past eighty years; is in itself, an achievement of no mean repute.

Still bright, breezy & bushy-tailed, with a refreshing sense of humour & repartee to match; not to mention having a positive attitude, Eileen had the distinction of representing England in cricket back in the 1930’s & 1940’s. Since then, she has been soldiering on, with nary a care. This silver-haired bundle of energy, has been leading an energetic life-style, taking up yoga, when she was in her ninetees. Her reflexes, judging from the video clip posted on facebook a couple of days back, seem to be spot-on & belies her golden years.

When asked how she feels to be 105 years, Eileen chirpily responded by saying ” it gets better every day”. She is living proof, that age is just a number. And the fact that the word “old” needs to be replaced with the euphemism of “Senior citizen”. Eileen’s zest for life, underscores the need for the younger generation to stop poking fun at those, who happen to be slightly long, or even longer in the tooth, given that it could never be too “old” to Rock & Roll, as evidenced in Eileen’s case.

It will be just a matter of time when the fountain of youth will eventually run dry. Eileen is by no means “invisible”, as certain segments of society may like to label her. On the contrary she is getting more conspicuous with each passing day. She is wished the very best in the years ahead. Eileen is an inspirational human being, with an exuberance for life, even those in the flower of youth may not have. Good luck lady, you have beyond the shadow of a doubt, proved that you still have the mo-jo to go-go!







