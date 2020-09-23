Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo – 1964

Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo – 1964

Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo – 1964

Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo Team - 1964

The team took a flight from Ratmalana to Madras and then took the train from Madras to Bombay.

Photo taken on the tarmac of Ratmalana airport with the Avro 748 that we took in the background.

Please confirm identities and try to name others who are not recognized!




Photo 1

Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo - 1964

L-R: Shanti Ranasinghe, Anton Swan, Shayamala Visvanathan, Susindran Sinnathamby, Ananda Ranasinghe, Freddie De Niese, Margaret De Saram, PSP Dayananda, Prakash Arjanmal, Jan Vandendriesen, Niranjan Sinnathamby

Photo 2

Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo - 1964 2

L-R: Jan Koelmeyer, ?, Keith Wambeck, ?, Anthony Armitage, ?, Julian De S, ?, Susan Swan, ?, Visvanathan, Gihan Jayatileka, ?




Photo 3

Ceylon Swimming & Water Polo Team - 1964 3

L-R: Suby, ?, ?, Tony Van Starex, ?

Photo 4

L-R: Edda Pereira, Ockerz, Dr Visvanathan, ?




