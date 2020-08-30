CHAGALL – SOON AT PLUSH NEW LOCATION

Source:Daily News

Master Stylist and Hair Wizard Gerald Solomons who established Chagall as Sri Lanka’s most elite and fashionable salon, will soon re locate Chagall to a new location, with a promise to serve his customers with greater convenience and exciting new services.

Having established himself and Chagall as the hairdresser / stylist and salon of the elite, Gerald’s doors are open to anyone who wants to look good, and different to those around them. “ Our doors are open to everyone who wants to look good” says Gerald .

The new Chagall will have new furniture, new accessories, new products and a whole new look, guaranteed to wow.









Manicures, pedicures, long and short hair cuts and styles, make up, facials, bridal dressing, sari drapes and the whole gamut of services will be available, all in brand new surroundings.

All staff have undergone intensive refresher courses with Gerald being involved in their training himself.

Talking of new trends, Gerald said that Smokey Gold is the hot new hair colour of the moment. “This take on dark blonde is just gorgeous and is a guaranteed hit for both light and darker skin tones”.

Gerald has magic in his fingers and can transform a person in literally minutes. A maestro at his art and a charming and sincere human being, Gerald is one of those rare people who can literally perform wonders. Gerald Solomons is known for his cool demeanor and eclectic style. He started hairdressing at the age of 15 after leaving school and joined Moira Muthukrishna where his career in hairdressing began. He got his big break with the musical ‘Hair’ and thus moved to Auckland from Sydney with the musical ‘Hair’ in the 70’s.









This musical was extremely significant because it set the pace for “the big change” in hair and the freedom of expression which started which you could call a different movement! It was a 6 month performance run and gave him enough time to fall in love with Auckland.

Chagall was set up in New Zealand where Gerald lived for over 20 years and then moved back to Sydney where Chagall continued. Gerald has also worked in Hawaii, Australia and London.

Await the brand new Chagall for a continuation of unforgettable hair wizadry!







