Chilli Eating Contest Bath Chilli Festival

Hot Pepper CHILI EATING CONTEST (Challenge) Saturday 26th September 2015 held in the grounds of the University of Bath. Starting off with the Jalapeno to the Serrano we take it easy and then get a little hotter with Scotch Bonnets and Habanero and moving on to the Ghost Naga Joliokia Pepper do we go further? does the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion and the Carolina Reaper come out…? Watch to find out. you’ll not be disappointed!