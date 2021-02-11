Cholesterol from Egg Consumption Associated With Early Death-By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Cholesterol from egg consumption may increase the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study published in PLoS Medicine. Researchers tracked dietary cholesterol and consumption of egg whites, whole eggs, and egg substitutes for more than 500,000 participants and monitored heart diseaserelated deaths. The addition of half an egg per day was associated with more deaths from heart disease, cancer, and all causes. For every 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol consumed per day, mortality risk increased by up to 24%. The authors attribute the increased risk to higher cholesterol levels from egg consumption and recommend replacing eggs with other protein sources such as nuts or legumes to improve heart health.

Reference

Zhuang P, Wu F, Mao L, et al. Egg and cholesterol consumption and mortality from cardiovascular and different causes in the United States: A population-based cohort study. PLoS Med. 2021;18:e1003508-e1003531. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1003508.

This information is conflicting & shocking. This is like one professor from Harvard Medical School

saying that ‘coconut is poison’

Previous research finding is that dietary cholesterol does not influence serum LDL cholesterol. Even

if it does, it does not seem to increase their risk of heart disease. This is because the general

increase in LDL particles are large LDL particles and not small dense LDL (small dense Low-Density

Lipoprotein) that gets built-up in the coronary artery plaques.

In obesity, diabetes, and eating foods containing saturated fats is associated with having an

abundance of small, dense LDL particles.

Dietary fats are triglycerides. They are broken down into saturated and unsaturated fatty acids in

the gut. They are re-absorbed through the lacteals and form triglycerides again and moved into the

thoracic duct as chylomicrons, and through blood circulation are stored in the fat cells. It is the

triglycerides in your blood that are more harmful, that are derived from your dietary fats and not

cholesterol per se.

SO EGGS PRODUCE LARGE NON-DENSE LDL PARTICLES NOT RESPONSIBLE IN PLAQUE FORMATIONS,

AND NO REFLECTION ON HEART DISEASE.

The proof of the pudding is that the author is 91 years old, his wife giving him 6 eggs with breakfast

per week, for over 60 year, is free of coronary heart disease.

Website: www.Doctorharold.com

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them