CHRIS GREET NO MORE – by Ouida Corea Wickramaratne (Radio Ceylon)

It is with great sadness that I write about the passing away of the legendary Radio Ceylon broadcaster and actor Chris Greet. It was a wonderful moment when I went to see Chris last year in his care home. He remembered his dear friend my late father Vernon Corea who worked with him as announcers in Radio Ceylon from the 1950s. We also had a wonderful conversation about our lovely Des Kelly and how he produced Des’s song “Dreamworld.” I played the song to him and he remembered Des and the song very well…He even sang a few lines from “Dreamworld” beautifully.

Chris was a household name and he tread the boards acting in many plays in Colombo – he was a very creative and versatile man. Chris was a frequent visitor to our home in Maha Nuge Gardens when he visited Dad.

Chris was hugely active in the Sri Lanka Christian Association in the UK and had acted in comedy television programs in the UK such as the hit comedy tv program “Dinner Ladies” with comedian Victoria Wood. It was only the other day that the film “Bridge on the River Kwai,” was played on British TV. Chris played the role of a British Army lieutenant in the film with Alex Guinness and other notable Hollywood actors. He was a lovely human being who had an amazing sense of humour and was always laughing. We will miss him greatly. May his dear soul rest in peace in the arms of his Jesus.