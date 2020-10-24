Chris Jordashe’s try that tore the hearts out of all Royalists-by Indika Welagedara

Chris Jordashe

Source:Dailynews

Former Thomian captain, SL player, CR Captain, National 7’s manager Chris Jordashe recalls the “Try that tore the heart out of all Royalists” in the centenary Rugby semi final. at Longden Place.

Thomian Rugby legend Christo Jordashe speaking to Daily News exclusively on the great times they went through as a team, winning quite a few important tournaments, even though they lacked a star studded outfit in 1978,

The Thomian grit, spirit, sheer dedication, team unity, Quentin’s unbelievable coaching and Shane Pinder’s inspirational captaincy was the ultimate winner. Chris Jordashe was a footballer at junior level, athlete and cricketer before taking to rugby, although touch rugby at Prep school and Peterson playground really gave the urge to play rugby at Mount Lavinia School.









Jordashe said “Since I was spotted at Prep School to be an athlete and cricketer, I was moved to Mount Lavinia School to start playing under 17, when father Duleep De Chickera was coaching junior under 17 rugby under Quentin’s watch”.

Speaking further he whispered “The following year 1977 I moved to play 1st XV under Pat Jacob and was awarded college colours. Quentin was the coach. We toured Thailand for the Asian Schools Tournament as well with Trinity. Trinity had a crack team with burly Ravi Balasuriya captaining”. The year to remember was 1978 under Legend Shane Pinder who was a renowned safe full back and great captain. It was the centenary celebrations of 100 years of rugby for the William Molegoda trophy. Royal were clear favourites under Rohantha Peiris, having easily the best side on paper and being unbeaten league champs. The semi final against them was a virtual final and Longden place was jam packed and more Royal College home advantage as well. Jordashe said “We had many players in that team that really played their hearts out like Shane, Hallock, Chang, Hafeel, Lakmal, my brother David, Romesh, Hiran, Koli, Viraj & Umesh, Waraka, Sufi, Boteju, Shanaka, Athula, Vinod, Louis and Shiran to name the team.

Taking us through memory lane Jordashe said “The much spoken about try was God given, as I never expected a misguided pass almost in my 25 metre by my childhood friend and neighbour Ashantha De Mel to float in the air but I had a split second decision to move for the interception and run for life with many Royal three quarters breathing down my neck. However I swerved at least 5 metres to my left fearing the Royal threes may catch me. Definitely that try actually stumped Royal and rattled them to make many mistakes even near our score line for the rest of the game”.

We went on to beat Isipathana (13-6) in the final and clinched one of the most prestigious trophies college has ever won in rugby after my brother David touching down for a exceptional last minute match winning try”.

Actually Jordache was called to play the knockouts at CR before their School tour of Thailand. He played for Sri Lanka schools against Loughborough grammar school that year in 1978 and S.Thomas College even played against Dulwich College from the UK.

Jordashe clearly remembers, when he first went to CR for practices they had four medical Doctors in that squad, namely the famous Dr.Maiya Gunasekera Dr.Fred Perera Dr.Tony, .de Sylva and Dr. Paramsothy and It was a rare feat for Chris Jordashe to be amongst such great personalities on the field at such a young age..

“If I had actually applied myself to play cricket at 1st X1, I could have made it in that centenary side but rugby was my 1st passion and had to make a decision and my coach Quentin Israel was adamant I continue with rugby” . He was chosen to play in the Sri Lanka President’s XV against the Nchanga Zambia team that year too.

“That same year I was awarded the best ruggerite at the college hall with President J.R.Jayewardene being the chief guest, giving me the trophy” recalled Jordashe.

Taking us through memory lane Jordashe said “The following year was 1980, but Quentin told me I am entitled to captain another year but I clearly indicated that Kolitha (Gunathilake) was an outstanding player, team man and I do not want to deprive him of captaining college again, so I opted to play another year under Kolithas Captaincy .That year too we won the Gratiaen Cup against Isipathana (6-4) that was awarded for the first time”.

Jordashe was selected to play in the 1980 Asiad for Sri Lanka but had diplomatic issues with Taiwan and were given the OK to play under the team name Colombo Wanderers with Lanil Tennekoon captaining.









“If you ask me what’s my best memories in a rugby field, I would surely say it was playing for College and winning the centenary trophy: said Jordash Another noteworthy feature was he scored in most Royal games although his four seasons playing 1st XV had a total of 6-7 encounters with Royal.

After leaving school in 1979, Jordashe continued to play club rugby for CR & FC, where he earned a reputation as a much sought-after ruggerite and known for his bone crushing tackles and hard running.

He played club rugby for nine long years before finally hanging up his boots in 1988 season after captaining CR and bringing them the long awaited Clifford Cup back in 1987 and 1988 under the Captaincy of Asanga during that knockouts. However Asanga Seneviratne Captained the last few games in that particular 88 knockout and had the privilege of holding that trophy for CR.

Jordashe said “At CR & FC many inspired and encouraged me like John Rudra, Dr Maiya, CP, Malik, Jagath, Hadji, Didacus and Ajith Abeyratne”.

In conclusion Christopher Jordashe said, “My parents and family and Uncle Mike have been my major inspiration in my sporting career, hence I am eternally grateful to all of them”.







