CHRISTMAS IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS IN CEYLON – By Noel Crusz

CHRISTMAS IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS IN CEYLON – by Noel Cruz (Introduction by Des Kelly)

Memories, memories. This was written by the Star of the Music, Art & Drama Society of St.Peter’s College, Bambalpitiya, the Rev.Fr. Noel Crusz, who left the Priesthood when he found the celibacy laws were too much for him. I knew Noel Crusz very well, as I joined the “Society”immediately on starting my education there. Noel was a very intelligent guy, full of different ideas about Music, Art & Drama, and it certainly looks like he loved to write as well.

I hope that the readers of eLanka and especially the old Peterites, enjoy this little account of what Christmas was like in the good old days.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in- Chief) eLanka.