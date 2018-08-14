Climate Change Song

Rs. 200, 000 to 55 MPs is a bribe: NFF The Government’s decision to give Rs. 200, 000 each month as transport allowance to 55 MPs was a bribe to those MPs, National Freedom Front (NFF) alleged today.

Navy Sampath arrested Navy Sampath, who was wanted by the CID in connection with the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths, had been arrested yesterday, the Police said.

Several injured in crash outside British Parliament A man has been arrested and a number of pedestrians injured after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard has said.

Clinical waste: MEPA to request Ministry to take up issue with India The Maritime Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) today said that it would request the Ministry of Environment to discuss with the Indian High Commission at a diplomatic level urging India to prevent clinical waste from being released towards Sri Lanka.