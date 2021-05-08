Close daycare centres, pre-schools, schools, universities until further notice: Health Ministry

Wedding functions will not be permitted to held until May 20

Source:Dailymirror

The Health Ministry has advised closing all daycare centres, pre-schools, schools and higher education centres including the universities until further notice.

Meanwhile, wedding functions will not be permitted to held until May 20. This will be reviewed after that particular period based on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. This will come to effect from May 4, the Ministry said.

The instructions were issued due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the country.

The Ministry of Health has further revised the permitted functions under alert level III.

The Ministry advised implementing the guideline with immediate effect and until further notice.

This guideline is supported by the previous guidelines and circulars issued by the Ministry of Health on relaxation of public activities in response to COVID 19, which include operational details, the Ministry said in the revised guideline. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)







