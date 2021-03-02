CLOUD SMART CLASSROOM LAUNCH at St. Anthony’s College

Under Rev Fr. Henry’s leadership, a long-awaited e-learning database was introduced to college a few weeks ago through CodeGen (software company).

Thanks to Covid, the e-learning industry across the world has seen rapid development in the past year. Our College embraced these changes in a timely manner, meeting new standards while launching Cloud Smart Classroom and in the process, offering a training programme for the academic staff.

The first smart class lessons were successfully conducted on the 25th February, giving the Academic staff and students easy (and Free) access to school work from their homes.

