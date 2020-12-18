Clyde Carols By Candlelight – Saturday, 19 December 2020 at 18:30

**Hot Press News**

2020 Clyde Carols By Candlelight

Gethsemane will be going ahead with our Annual Carols By Candlelight. Do I hear a Yaaaay or an Amen? We plan to bring you this Spectacular Event as a Television Special that will Launch in Australia on Saturday December 19th and be Televised Live Worldwide!

If you’d like to be involved, please get in touch with us ASAP.

Singers, Dancers, Entertainers, Crew Members, Promoters, Sponsors, Donors, Schools, Talent Academies, Everyone of ALL Ages & ALL Nationalities. Phone 0404 875 647 ASAP. You can go from Social Distancing Lockdown to bringing Christmas Cheer into Households around Australia and the Rest of the World.

These are ‘late’ ‘early’ stages, but we hope to incorporate Gethsemane’s Annual Christmas Miracle Giveaway with this Television Spectacular.

Saturday, 19 December 2020 at 18:30

Online event

https://c31.org.au/tv/live/