Coconut Oil – By Dr Kumudini Jayasinghe
Coconut oil and Health
There are different opinion between coconut oil and health
Coconut oil is a highly saturated fat and early research showed saturated fat increases LDL and thereby increases CVD.
As of 2018 AHA, ESC and WHO advise to limit saturated fats and replace them with the poly unsaturated fats.
Hence most medical professionals advised to avoid coconut oil for patients with CVD.
Reasons
Recent studies show coconut oil increases HDL (Kay et.al)
Antioxidants in coconut oil reduces CVD (clear free radicles)
Ketogenic property of coconut oil improves dementia (Anecdotal evidence – Dr Mary Newport and others)
Coconut oil induces high metabolic rate and thereby promotes weight reduction (small studies and celebrity endorsements) Reasons Cont.. Influence of Popular Media
