Coconut Oil – By Dr Kumudini Jayasinghe

Coconut oil and Health

 There are different opinion between coconut oil and health

 Coconut oil is a highly saturated fat and early research showed saturated fat increases LDL and thereby increases CVD.

 As of 2018 AHA, ESC and WHO advise to limit saturated fats and replace them with the poly unsaturated fats.

 Hence most medical professionals advised to avoid coconut oil for patients with CVD.

Reasons

 Recent studies show coconut oil increases HDL (Kay et.al)

 Antioxidants in coconut oil reduces CVD (clear free radicles)

 Ketogenic property of coconut oil improves dementia (Anecdotal evidence – Dr Mary Newport and others)

 Coconut oil induces high metabolic rate and thereby promotes weight reduction (small studies and celebrity endorsements) Reasons Cont.. Influence of Popular Media

