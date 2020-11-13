Coconut Oil Honey Hair Mask

Source:Island

LOOK GOOD with Disna

Put one tablespoon of pure honey and one tablespoon of organic pure virgin coconut oil into a small bowl. For this you need to make sure your coconut oil is melted. Slightly warm your bottle of coconut oil by running it under hot water. Mix thoroughly and your hair mask is ready for application!

How to apply…

1. Wet your hair and scalp and part your hair into two sections.

2. You can apply the hair mask by massaging it onto your scalp for 2-3 minutes first, before slathering it onto your locks.

3. Leave the hair mask on for about 15 minutes. When the time is up, rinse off thoroughly, using warm water. In the final rinse, use tepid to cold water to close up the hair follicles.

4. Wrap your hair in a fluffy towel. Keep your hair away from heat (if you want to prevent damage) by avoiding using a hair dryer, if possible.

Tips…

* Make sure your scalp and locks are wet before you apply this coconut oil honey hair mask. Be careful when applying though, wet hair is easily prone to breakage much more than dry hair.

* Before applying, test to see if the hair mask is warm to touch but cool enough to apply onto your scalp.

* Tie your hair into a low bun and cover with a shower cap to retain the warmth and enable the hair mask to penetrate deep.