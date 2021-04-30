Colombo Hindu College Old Students’ Association of Australia

About US

We are an Association of the Past Students of Colombo Hindu College Bambalapitiya and Ratmalana and were inaugurated on

25 February 2000 with the following objectives:

To provide facilities for past students/teachers of either or both campuses of the school or who have a special interest in them, to meet one another

To assist the school when there is a need for financial resources

To organise functions, and outings for social and cultures purposes

To aid the Alma Mater in times of need and also to help worthwhile causes sponsored by the Alma Mater

We have lived up to the stated objectives of the Association. Presently, our membership exceeded 100

HISTORY

The College started as Pillaiyaar Paadasaalai (Pillayaar School) on February 12, 1951 by the Hindu Educational Society, Colombo with mere 55 students and 2 teachers.

Current Committee

President:

S.Rajeevan

Secretary:

R Rajkumar

Vice President:

K Kirupakaran

Joint Treasurer:

K. Kalvalai Seyon

D. Vamadevan



Committee Members:

P. Paskaranathan

S. Kumaralingam

S. Manoharan

S. Gurunathan

Mr. Ramachandran

Web :- http://www.chcosa.com/

FB :- https://www.facebook.com/Colombo-Hindu-College-Old-Students-Association-of-Australia-366384916805236/