Colombo Hindu College Old Students’ Association of Australia-NSW

Name of the Association referred to as CHOBAA NSW by members and well-wishers in the wider community in Australia. Our Association was established on 10th Of February 2019, by newly elected committee members.

In this constitution, Association means, Colombo Hindu Old Boys Association of Australia – New South Wales Incorporated.

Act means, Associations Incorporation Act 2009.

College means, Hindu College Colombo established in 1951 and located in 77, Lorenz Road, Colombo 4, Sri Lanka.

Management Committee means, the committee, consisting of office bearers and seven other ordinary committee members, who are elected at the Annual General Meeting and has the responsibility of managing the affairs of the Association.

Office Bearers means, members of the Management Committee who hold the position of President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer.

Ordinary Committee Member means, a member of the committee who is not an office bearer of the Association.

Sub-committee means, any sub-committee appointed by the committee for planning and execution of sports activities, social activities or any other activities as determined by the Management committee.

Member means, a member of the Association who has paid his annual subscription or is a life member of the Association.

Financial Year means, financial year of the Association which begins on the 01 January and ends on the 31 December

Current Committee

President : Engunan Logesvaran 1993 A/L batch

Vice President:Arulraj Puvanarajasegarampillai 2001 A/L batch

Secretary :Vishnukanth Sinnathamby 2003 A/L batch

Asst. Secretary : Haren Nallanathan 2006 A/L batch

Treasurer: Vethalingam Annushan 2006 A/L batch

Asst. Treasurer : Sivakumar Sinnapandiyan 2004 A/L batch

Social Secretary: Vacant

Sports Secretary :Nesajeevan Manokararatnam 2001 A/L batch

Committee member: Ketheesvaran Kanagasabai 1997 A/L batch

Committee member: Kumaran Kanesh 1993 A/L batch

Committee member: Sudharshan Thanaraj 2000 A/L batch

Web :- https://www.chobaansw.org.au/