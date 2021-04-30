Colombo Hindu College Old Students’ Association of Australia-NSW
Name of the Association referred to as CHOBAA NSW by members and well-wishers in the wider community in Australia. Our Association was established on 10th Of February 2019, by newly elected committee members.
In this constitution, Association means, Colombo Hindu Old Boys Association of Australia – New South Wales Incorporated.
Act means, Associations Incorporation Act 2009.
College means, Hindu College Colombo established in 1951 and located in 77, Lorenz Road, Colombo 4, Sri Lanka.
Management Committee means, the committee, consisting of office bearers and seven other ordinary committee members, who are elected at the Annual General Meeting and has the responsibility of managing the affairs of the Association.
Office Bearers means, members of the Management Committee who hold the position of President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer.
Ordinary Committee Member means, a member of the committee who is not an office bearer of the Association.
Sub-committee means, any sub-committee appointed by the committee for planning and execution of sports activities, social activities or any other activities as determined by the Management committee.
Member means, a member of the Association who has paid his annual subscription or is a life member of the Association.
Financial Year means, financial year of the Association which begins on the 01 January and ends on the 31 December
Current Committee
President : Engunan Logesvaran
1993 A/L batch
Vice President:Arulraj Puvanarajasegarampillai
2001 A/L batch
Secretary :Vishnukanth Sinnathamby
2003 A/L batch
Asst. Secretary : Haren Nallanathan
2006 A/L batch
Treasurer: Vethalingam Annushan
2006 A/L batch
Asst. Treasurer : Sivakumar Sinnapandiyan
2004 A/L batch
Social Secretary: Vacant
Sports Secretary :Nesajeevan Manokararatnam
2001 A/L batch
Committee member: Ketheesvaran Kanagasabai
1997 A/L batch
Committee member: Kumaran Kanesh
1993 A/L batch
Committee member: Sudharshan Thanaraj
2000 A/L batch
Web :- https://www.chobaansw.org.au/