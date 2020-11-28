Commodore Ajith Kumara Boyagoda was a top cricketer and athlete-by Hafiz Marikar

Source:Dailynews

St. Sylvester’s College, Kandy has produced several top class cricketers, one of them is Commodore Ajith Kumara Boyagoda famously known as “Boya”. He was an outstanding cricketer and athlete He started his education at St. Anthony’s College and ended at St. Sylvester’s College. He first played cricket while at St. Anthony’s College , started with under 12 in 1964, under 14 in 1966/67 and also excelled in athletics 100 Metres, 200 Metres, long jump and javelin throw, and ended his school career at Katugastota in the year1970 .

He joined St Sylvester’s College- in 1971 and played cricket till 1974, and also led the side in his last year 1974, and won cricket colours and the highest award “crown”. His brother Lalith Boyagoda was another top cricketer who led the school side in 1972/73 season. During the period of the Boyagoda brothers in successive years they were able to emerge unbeaten and improve the Sylvestrian cricket standard under the coaching of Malcolm Perera. Under Ajiths captaincy the players were Anton Perera, Eric Perera, Roland Perera, Ishak Shabdeen, Jayantha Keragala, DuncanVandort, Deraine Rodrigo, Lalantha Abeyadeera, Ranjith Kodithuwaku, Rayan Rodrigo, Amila Gunawardene, N.P. Rajapakse, Kenenth Livera .

Then in Track and field- 100 metres, 200 metres Triple jump and 4X100, 4X200, relays. he was a Champion under 19 Athlete in the year 1972 and in the Central Zone meet gained top place in 200 metres and was awarded Colours in1972. After joining the Navy played Cricket in the Daily news trophy and Donovan Andre trophy and gave his best with both bat and the ball. He also took part in Squash – Inter command meet and in Athletics – Inter Command-100 metres,200 metres and triple jump.

He was not only among the top cricketers of that era; but was one of the all-time champions in athletics.

He is a Retired Naval Officer.who was captured by the LTTE in 1994 and detained for eight years until he was released on September 28, 2002. He joined the Navy as an Officer Cadet and graduated from NMA as a Sub Lieutenant and served his motherland for 30 years making much sacrifices and on retirement joined the private sector.