“COMRADES IN ARMS” – By Des Kelly

“COMRADES IN ARMS”    – By Des Kelly

There are dozens of stories about them, various animals and even birds like pigeons who have been these loyal “Comrades-in-Arms”, giving invaluable aid to their Masters & Mistresses, both in Peacetime & War.

Going back, into history, horses come to mind. Hundreds of then fighting together with their masters riding them, in battles lasting for hours, dying with them, if beaten, loyal o the very end. Little trained pigeons, carrying messages for their carers, for kilometres, and sometimes being shot, for their trouble, and of course, Man’s best friends, dogs, of all shapes and sizes, doing what was necessary to protect their human mates, even to the death, if need be.

            These, then, are some of the Comrades-in Arms that

 this story is about. Read it carefully my friends, and even if you are not an animal lover like me, you will begin to realize how these animals and birds could well be classified as War heroes, loving, loyal Comrades ever prepared to even give their lives for their human counterparts.  

Desmond Kelly
(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

The Stories of These Great Animal War Heroes Is Inspiring: Edited By: Bhavesh Bhimani

Source: Babamail

Heroes of wars come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Sometimes, though, they also come in different forms of species. Throughout history, we have learned how animals have been used in conflicts. Horses, pigeons, dogs, and even pigs have served in different units both in the First and Second World Wars, displaying outstanding valor in times of need. They have tracked enemies, protected troops and even helped turn battles around with their gallantry.

Here, we look at the stories of some truly brave animal war heroes that left their indelible mark in the two World Wars.

1. Wojtek the Bear

Wojtek the Bear

Image source – Wikimedia Commons

Wojtek, popularly known as the ‘Soldier Bear’, was a lovable and loyal pet mascot of the 22nd Transport Artillery Supply Company, Polish II Corps, during the Second World War. He was a Persian bear cub who was adopted by a unit of Polish soldiers while they were training under the British Army in the Middle East.

The bear was raised to be a good soldier and he did his job well. Wojtek, meaning ‘little one’, weighed around 113 kg (250 lbs) and was over six feet tall (1.83 m). When the unit was sent to Europe, they had to make Wojtek an official soldier to take him along with them. Thus, he soon came to be known as Corporal Wojtek of the artillery supply unit. He was known to be a friendly animal and even indulged in wrestling or play-fighting with the men.

The biggest highlight of Wojtek’s career was during the Battle of Monte Cassino when the mighty bear helped to load 100-pound boxes of artillery shells into trucks every single day until the battle was won. To honor his service, the army put an image of the bear carrying ammo on the unit’s official badge.

When the war was over, Wojtek traveled to Scotland with his unit and he eventually found a stable home in the Edinburgh Zoo where he stayed until his death in 1963.

2. Tirpitz the Pig

Tirpitz the Pig

Image source – Wikimedia Commons

He was perhaps the most famous real-life pig of his time, and we can’t help but wonder why films have not been made on his story. Tirpitz was a pig who was the mascot of HMS Glasgow during the First World War. 

Interestingly, Tirpitz was initially carried aboard the German warship SMS Dresden in 1914. Unfortunately, the ship sank a year later and the pig was abandoned with it. However, Tirpitz managed to survive by swimming away and escaping from the sinking vessel. The HMS Glasgow crew spotted the scared animal and rescued him. Later, Tirpitz was awarded the  Iron Cross for bravery and he was adopted as the unit’s mascot. The pig remained with the crew for two years and served them well. 

In 1916, Tirpitz was transferred to the Whale Island Gunnery School in Portsmouth. Three years later, the pig was auctioned off for pork and even in his final act, he managed to raise £1785 for the British Red Cross. Tirpitz’s head still remains on display at the Imperial War Museum in London.

Known as America’s most decorated war dog, Sergeant Stubby had served as the mascot of America’s 102nd Infantry Regiment during the First World War. A dog of an uncertain breed, Stubby has generally been described as a Bull Terrier or Boston Terrier. He was found in Connecticut in 1917 when he wandered into the encampment and was adopted by the members of the infantry.

A young soldier called Robert Conroy smuggled the dog onto a ship heading to France and Stubby eventually went on to participate in four offensives and 17 battles. During the First World War, Stubby kept a careful watch and alerted the troops to German attacks. In the course of his service, the dog was injured and wounded several times, but he continued unabated. He saved a US infantryman from a gas attack and once even caught a German spy, latching on to his breeches until help arrived.

After the end of the war, Stubby returned to America as a hero and was honored with a medal for heroism from the Humane Education Society. In the following years, he received several more awards and was even given the unofficial rank of sergeant. To display his awards prominently, some women made the dog a chamois blanket with Allied flags that Stubby wore proudly for many years.




