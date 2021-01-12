Media Release

Connections Australia collaboration with MultiConnexions and InQ Innovation wins Next Generation Entrepreneur Program grant

Collaboration to help migrants and refugees launch their businesses in Australia and expand globally

12 January 2021

Connections Australia, Australia’s leading multilingual app connecting migrants with jobs, information, and services; MultiConnexions, Australia’s leading multicultural marketing and advertising agency with a global footprint; and InQ Innovation, a global, mentor-driven, goal-oriented virtual accelerator program will collaborate with the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science to deliver their Next Generational Entrepreneur Program to help migrant-founded start-ups to establish their businesses. One of two businesses offered grant funding as part of the Incubator Support Initiative under the AusIndustry Entrepreneurs’ Programme, Connections will be launching their Next Generational Entrepreneur Program starting from March 2021.

Rinku Razdan, Founder and CEO of Connections Australia, said: “Connections Australia, MultiConnexions and InQ Innovation are honoured to have been granted this funding by the Entrepreneur’s Program. We will collaborate with other eco-system partners to provide Australia’s first-generation entrepreneurs with a unique one-stop innovation ecosystem to incubate, scale and launch their projects globally.”

“We believe migrants are resilient and natural problem solvers, hence having the right program will enhance their skills whilst further integrating them into Australian community and commerce,” added Razdan.

Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of MultiConnexions Group said: “More than 10 million people migrated permanently or temporarily in 2018, just in the G20 countries, according to the OECD. No matter the reason for moving to a new country, all migrants come with a hope of setting up a new life and positively contributing to the economy, and MultiConnexions Group is proud to partner with Connections Australia and InQ Innovation to help them launch and grow businesses globally more easily.”

Irfan Malik, Co-Founder & CEO of InQ Innovation said: “Entrepreneurial migrants contribute immensely to the Australian economy through innovation and job creation, with significant potential to drive the nation’s economic recovery. According to ACIC, migrants own one in three Australian businesses, equating to 620,000 migrant owned businesses employing 1.41 million Australians. InQ Innovation is proud to be associated with Connections Australia and MultiConnexions to empower migrants and refugees.”

The Next Generational Entrepreneur Program is a structured, curated program for entrepreneurs and start-ups with migrant founders to validate and be groomed through bootcamps, start-up ecosystem expert masterclasses, mentorship, advisory support, and industry and investor connects to assist participants to grow their concept into globally scalable and sustainable businesses.

Businesses, start-ups, and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in registering for the program can stay updated through their social media, website ‘connectionsaustralia.com’ or newsletter until the program officially launches in March. Connections invites all migrant founders to join the program and establish their businesses with the support of a like-minded community.

