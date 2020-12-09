CORONA CHRISTMAS – TO GIVE – BUT HOW TO GIVE ?

The pandemic has cancelled our festive season. Its already December. The northeast monsoon is blowing a cold wind, Christmas is coming. Never mind the shops, the roads too are empty. Everyone is wearing a mask and crawling about. When 25th dawns we could be curfewed and locked down. The churches may be empty. On New Year’s Eve I wonder whether there will even be a crackle of crackers or a skyrocket to brighten the midnight sky.

Yes, this is one Christmas where we are forced to forget the partying. That is the reality, it is nobody’s fault. The mood is shattered to smithereens and the whole world is corralled in sadness.

Candle Aid will run a project called SECRET SANTA. We have done this before. We pick families with children, from all religions and all races. We gift each family Rs. 10,000 to lessen their burdens and brighten their lives. Most of these families are already receiving help from CandleAid. They are certainly from the poor side of the street.

I am DEFINITELY NOT ASKING FOR A DONATION.

If you wish to trade your curtailed Christmas carnival to make an unknown and unrelated poor family happy, and you are willing to swap the roles in this year’s celebration, please contact CandleAid or me.

Yes, it is Christmas – this will surely please the Birthday Boy!

Thank you Blue skies

Capt Elmo

