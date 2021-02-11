Cosmos Workspaces to bolster MSMEs with affordable workspaces at prestigious new business hub

Cosmos Workspaces, Colombo’s newest innovative office space solution provider has launched its unique brand of services and facilities to solopreneurs, local SMEs, and international businesses looking to set up operations in the heart of the city’s up-and-coming central business and lifestyle hub in Colombo 2.

Employees who have found themselves working from home as a result of the pandemic have come to recognize the many challenges that arise from a home office. Additionally, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and also small businesses and start-ups in Colombo and abroad, are constantly on the lookout for a convenient and well-equipped workplace in the city while also economizing on the operational aspects of running a full-fledged office.

Cosmos Workspaces will feature both on-demand and members-only individual and team spaces and will allow both individuals and companies to find the perfect flexible, creative workspace from which to work, collaborate, and even build connections.

The new space will operate 24/7, and offer desk, office, boardroom and meeting room rentals on an affordable and/or yearly basis, equipped with high-tech amenities such as high-speed internet, photocopying and printing services, own telephone line and intercom, as well as ample parking spaces for those driving to work.

What makes Cosmos Workspaces most appealing however, is that it also provides secretarial services -with a dedicated reception-, in-house IT solutions, investment banking services, and also company registration inclusive of individual P.O. Boxes.

From its highly sought-after address within close proximity to the Cinnamon Life mixed development project, Cosmos Workspaces also serves up a neighbourhood of endless conveniences. With a wide range of restaurants, banking facilities, a world class shopping centre, and residential apartments in its immediate vicinity, Cosmos’ superior office spaces boasts a dynamic and abundant locale. Accessible from arterial roads and within walking distance of main public transport terminals, professionals and companies choosing to set up at Cosmos Workspaces also benefit from commuter accessibility.

“Cosmos Workspaces was founded with the aim to provide a solution for small and medium sized businesses looking to operate efficiently without having to lease out an entire office space, or those aspiring to get local business efforts up and running,” said Meredith Ivor, Director Operations of Cosmos Workspaces. “By providing our set of truly exclusive resources at reasonable rates, we hope to be able to provide companies with a platform to not just help the local business community thrive, but also on the long-term, to contribute productively to the country’s economy as a whole.”