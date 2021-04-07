COVID – 19: A WORLD CLASS PANEL TO

INFORM YOU ABOUT WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!

Are you worried about Covid-19? Is the vaccine the answer, or will it ever come back to normal? This webinar with its virtual panel of medical experts is a unique place for you to learn the answers to these questions.

It all seems like a nightmare from which we cannot wake up. For most of 2020, we watched COVID-19 leap from country to country, hemisphere to hemisphere, spreading to almost every country and every continent around the world. It has infected our family, friends, and neighbours, as well as consumed our daily conversations. We watch mesmerized when flattened curves climb back into spikes. We eye positivity rates with disquiet and vaccine timelines with desperate hope.

This webinar hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation International, founded by Dr Walter Jayasinghe, and based in Los Angeles California, is designed to give you hope.

The COVID pandemic is certainly not our first experience with disastrous pandemics. Many have come and gone over the centuries. The worst happened in 1918, which killed an estimated 50 million people when the global population was only 1.8 billion.

At that time, the Spanish influenza pandemic lasted for two years, occurring in three waves. The first wave began in March 1918, and the second wave, when the pandemic peaked in the U.S., came in the fall. The devastating second wave passed by in December 1918, but there was more to come. In January 1919, a third wave started in Australia and worked its way to the U.S. and Europe. By the summer of 1919, the third wave had subsided.

So, what happened to the Spanish flu? Although the virus never completely disappeared, people had developed a collective immunity to it by 1920. Many of us wonder whether we are on course for a similar situation!

The current pandemic is different from the pandemic of 1918 because the medical community treating patients at that time knew extraordinarily little about the disease they were battling. No one knew what caused the disease. Even the best scientists of the time knew little about viruses, and without understanding the infectious agent, scientists were flying blind. They desperately tested possible vaccines and treatments, injecting hundreds of thousands of workers, soldiers, and citizens with mixtures of dead bacteria hoping for an effective solution.

history repeats itself –

This poem was written in 1869 by

Kathleen O’Mara, during the Cholera Pandemic &

reprinted during the 1918 Spanish Flue Pandemic.

And people stayed at home

And read books

And listened

And they rested

And did exercises

And made art and played

And learned new ways of being

And stopped and listened

More deeply

Someone meditated, someone prayed

Someone met their shadow

And people began to think differently

And people healed.

And in the absence of people who

Lived in ignorant ways

Dangerous, meaningless and heartless,

The earth also began to heal

And when the danger ended and

People found themselves

They grieved for the dead

And made new choices

And dreamed of new visions

And created new ways of living

And completely healed the earth

Just as they were healed.

@JonahDispatch

A century later, not only do we know that a corona virus causes COVID-19, but scientists have already sequenced the genome of the virus, providing information crucial to developing effective vaccines and treatments.

By fast-tracking testing and with heightened focus, we have learnt that the vaccine provides significant immunity to combat this virus. Vaccinations are already being produced and given to millions of people worldwide, giving hope that we will achieve herd immunity sooner than later. On the treatment front, promising therapeutics are already available and more will emerge quickly.

Webinar Hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation International in Collaboration with Highly Qualified Medical Professionals Across the Globe!

Topic: Monoclonal antibodies &

other mitigation strategies of future waves

Dr Paul Holtom, M.D.

Professor, Infectious Disease, & Internal

Medicine,

USC Keck School of Medicine, USA.

Topic: COVID-19 Variant and their impact

Dr Malik Sriyal Joseph Peiris

Professor & Chair of Virology

Public Health Laboratory Sciences, Hong Kong

Topic: How the second wave is impacting Sri Lanka

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama,

M.B.B.S., M.D., M.R.C.P., F.C.P.

Senior Consultant Physician, Infectious Disease

Hospital (IDH), External lecturer, (Faculties of

Medicine) & Member, National Medicines

Regulatory Authority, Sri Lanka

Topic: COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Professor Suranjith Seneviratne

D.Phil (Oxon), M.B.B.S., M.D., D.Path,

M.R.C.Path, M.R.C.P., F.R.C.P., F.R.C.Path, F.C.C.P.

Professor & Consultant, Clinical Immunology

and Allergy Institute of Immunity and

Transplantation and Health Services

Laboratories, London, U.K.,

Topic: COVID-19 Treatment Update

Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera,

M.D, F.A.C.P., M.R.C.O.G.

Professor Infectious Disease Specialist,

University of Miami School of Medicine &

Hospital. USA

MODERTOR: Dr Deepthi Jayasekara,

M.D., F.A.C.P., M-IDSA, Consultant Infectious Disease

Clinical Professor Western University, Chief of Infectious

Disease, Emanate Health & San Dimas Hospital, USA

For more information contact: Keshini Wijegoonaratna,

Director of Project Management and Public Relations:

Tel 213-400-7705 or keshini@srilankafoundation.org

To Register Click Here

The pandemic is unfortunately, crushing dreams, lives, and businesses in every country. Some countries are more impacted than others based on their level of preparedness and for logistical reasons.

On the economic front, Coronavirus is putting the world on track for a new Great Depression. The W.T.O. International trade body predicts global commerce could shrink up to 32% and warns against 30s-style protectionism. Overall, the new Coronavirus presents a significant

threat to global public health because it is so contagious and leads to lethal complications. As of the end of March, nearly 3 million people have died from the disease. There have been more than 125 million confirmed cases worldwide, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

A multitude of myths about the new Coronavirus makes people fearful and others fearless. The medical professionals assembled for this Webinar will offer scientific evidence to dispel many of those myths. With its world-class panel of experts moderated by Dr. Deepthi Jayasekere, a leading Sri Lankan Infectious Diseases expert in the United States, this webinar aims to help the public better understand the Coronavirus and guide them to protect themselves more effectively.

The panel of doctors led by one of the foremost authorities on COVID-19 in the world, Dr. Paul Holtom, will tell you all you need to know about the virus. Who is susceptible to it, how can it be transmitted? They will talk about the clinical symptoms when people are infected. Whether there are any vaccines available where you live, and which of the available vaccines are more effective.

They will discuss what preventive treatment measures you can take to deal with an epidemic of infectious diseases. What precautions you should take to prevent catching a virus. They will discuss appropriate mask management and how to boost your immunity.

Day by day, we are learning how to take care of ourselves when going out during the epidemic. But many questions remain unanswered. Will cured patients get reinfected? What can you do to protect yourself? What can you do to get vaccinated? Can you travel or not use a mask after you do? What should students pay attention to before and after returning to campus. Are there ways you could collaborate with schools or companies to prevent and control the outbreak.

The Sri Lanka Foundation International has assembled an outstanding panel of medical professionals to provide us the answers and inform us what today’s scientists have learned, what they have developed for testing and treatment, how the vaccines work and what therapeutics are available. They will share their expert knowledge on how to view the epidemic both scientifically and rationally. How individuals should adjust psychologically during the epidemic.

For a safer healthier tomorrow, join the Webinar on Sunday April 25th, and you are sure to be well informed on the most pressing issue that humanity faces today. To register, scan the QR-Code on the poster or Click Here.

Nandasiri (Nandi) Jasentuliyana