COVID-19: HELA VEDEKAMA Vs WESTERN MEDICINE- by Dr. Tilak S. Fernando

Source:Dailynews

At long last Ayurveda Hospitals are permitted to treat the COVID-19 affected patients. This declaration came from State by Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Dr Sudarshini Fernandopulle. The State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion and Rural and Ayurveda Hospitals Development stated that all coronavirus patients would be treated with normal ‘Deseeya’ (local) treatments such as ‘Kanda’ (porridge), boiled coriander water and inhaling steam-vapour of various kind etc. Yet again, some of the newspapers give a contradictory version regarding this matter.

Various arguments for and against Western medicine vs Hela Veda Kama (Hereditary treatment coming down from generation to generation), particularly with the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, surfaced, from March 2020, due to the lack of medicine or a vaccine to cure the Coronavirus. Not a single person expected such a calamity to befall on every nation that crippled the world economy.

The pandemic was prophesied well in advance by ‘Ganga Sudarshan Manio’ participating in the ‘YouTube’ (Ravana Creations) Channel. In 2012, 2013 and 2016, she predicted the Universe becoming irascible, and an epidemic will kill thousands of people across the world. But no one believed her. She is known as the shining star in Asia who can communicate with the Universe through meditative powers. She also predicted that the Universe had chosen Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the next President of Sri Lanka when everyone backed Sajith Premadasa. In December 2020, she organised (mainly out of her funds) to conduct a Pirith chanting (Dolos Maha Piritha), a yearlong continuous Pirith chanting from Ruwanweli Seya in Anuradhapura. She believes the only way to get rid of this pandemic is by sending Lord Buddha’s vibrations to the Universe, as Sri Lanka is a blessed Buddhist country.

Medicine for COVID-19

Coronavirus affected patients were initially treated with boiled Coriander (Kottamalli) water and inhaling steam vapour (in various forms). Sri Lankan hospitals had to depend on Panadol or Paracetamol as there was no effective medicine to attack the virus.

As the number of patients increased, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s forward-thinking plan helped devise a formula to minimise the impact of the virus. It consisted of a unique team assigned to deal with the pandemic, consisting of health experts and the President appointed the Army Commander to head this team. Precautions adopted by this exceptional team of experts managed to curtail the spreading of the virus.

Sri Lanka, at one stage, became recognised for taking stern action to curb the virus. Unfortunately, the Opposition Parliamentary members criticised the Government at every step, whereas Sri Lanka received praise internationally.

Numerous Western nations researched to find a suitable vaccine on a fast track against the COVID-19 virus. Finally, different vaccine types such as American Pfizer, UK’s AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V etc., were invented within a short period. Sri Lanka launched the AstraZeneca vaccination drive in January 2021. The second dose of the vaccination commenced on April 28, 2021.

India

India suddenly became the worst country affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. People are dropping dead on the streets, and hospitals and cemeteries cannot cope with the situation. Unlike in Sri Lanka, there is no systematic approach to control the plague. Instead, there is ample criticism against the Indian policymakers and the Indian Government for adopting a relaxed attitude where even state elections and religious festivals were permitted, allowing thousands of citizens to assemble without wearing face masks. Overconfidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine has also been sighted as the failure to be more prepared to face India’s second wave.

Third Wave

The 3rd wave of the virus circulating in the air is more dangerous than any previous attacks, health authorities warn. Small children are highly susceptible they say. Referring to a visitor from London, who arrived in Sri Lanka and subjected to a PCR test, it was found that the variant of the COVID-19 is identical to a deadly virus and a highly contagious mutant of the Coronavirus found located in the United Kingdom. The University of Sri Jayawardenapura Research Centre came out with it. Immediately, the Sri Lankan media has gone haywire in carrying this hot news item in many Sri Lankan newspapers making headlines such as: “UK variant cause of fast spread”.

The writer was inundated with WhatsApp messages from his London friends against such adverse publicity in Sri Lanka. The infected person may have caught deadly variants of the COVID-19, but to wholesale condemn the UK is unfair they say. They are in the process of releasing a video to YouTube. They say and Public Houses (Pubs) in the UK are now open along with the major departmental stores. They nurture the idea that the UK does not create a virus, but it was unfortunate that the dangerous variant was ‘imported’ from another country by a traveller to the UK. Therefore, it is very wrong to categorically condemn all UK patients are affected by a highly contagious mutant of the Coronavirus without giving any proof. And by doing so, UK travellers will be barred from entering Sri Lanka and not allowed to go out of the UK at all.

However much the health authorities advised the public to refrain from assembling during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period, some people never did pay any heed to such advice, which caused a record steep in COVID-19 cases exceeding 1,000 per day. There is no point in blaming the government or health authorities, but the blame should be directed at those who brought their sins upon themselves. Tragically, some of the Opposition MPs are hell-bent on pointing the finger at the Sri Lanka government on every count, good or bad, for political gains when the whole nation is at peril.

Deshiya (indigenous) treatment

It was a battleground from the very inception between the Deshiya treatment and Western medicine. Major pharmaceutical giants are brainwashing qualified Western doctors who are now qualified but hail from parents who were vedamahatthayas (local and ayurvedic physicians). It is expeditiously exposed in a youtube interview by a Senior Lecturer at the Open University, Nawala, Nemsiri Jayatilleke. To get an idea of what he reveals, one should focus on the URL https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/ayubowansrilanka.

Jayatilleka is confident of the fact that if the government did not bow down to Western orientated doctors’ ideas, and adopted the Hela Veda Kama, Sri Lanka could have got rid of the Coronavirus in two weeks. Then Sri Lanka should have created a new world record akin to eradicating the LTTE war that lasted over 29 years.