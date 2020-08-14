COVID 19 Success Story – Sri Lanka

To date, Sri Lanka is among the elite group of countries that have controlled this epidemic successfully. This is a result of all the hard work and commitment showcased by all Sri Lankans. We have won the first battle to control the epidemic. Still, the war with the virus will continue for years to come, and it will test our resilience and endurance as a country to uphold this achievement until COVID-19 is eliminated. Thank you all, and we hope you will make Sri Lanka proud for years to come.









