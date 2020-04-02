Covid at the door – By Niranjan Selvadurai
Knock, Knock
Who is there?
Is that you David?
No Ma’am its’ Covid
David is already with me
Its’ you I’d like to see!
Covid who?
And what do you do?
From number 19, I am
You know me well Ma’am!
No no, Covid please go
Any message leave at the door
Mark my message to you all
For it has a distinct universal call
You may be poor, you may be rich
I do not care a hoot which is which
If conditions have the right flavour
I act with no fear nor favour
Heedless of country, culture or race
You are bound to see my neutral face
Be you a prince or a homeless dude
My attention, you will not elude
For I act with no fear nor favour
If conditions have the right flavour
Protect all borders if you may
And self-isolate to keep me away
Here and there you may win a fight
But seriously! have you got it right?
Its’ but just one of you that need remain
For me to come back knocking again
My presence you will always find
If you leave your weak behind
Care for all mankind as you should
And then I will go away for good
Till then remember me well Ma’am!
For Covid from number 19, I am
Niranjan
