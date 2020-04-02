by In









Covid at the door – By Niranjan Selvadurai

Knock, Knock

Who is there?

Is that you David?

No Ma’am its’ Covid

David is already with me

Its’ you I’d like to see!

Covid who?

And what do you do?

From number 19, I am

You know me well Ma’am!

No no, Covid please go

Any message leave at the door

Mark my message to you all

For it has a distinct universal call

You may be poor, you may be rich

I do not care a hoot which is which

If conditions have the right flavour

I act with no fear nor favour

Heedless of country, culture or race

You are bound to see my neutral face

Be you a prince or a homeless dude

My attention, you will not elude

For I act with no fear nor favour

If conditions have the right flavour

Protect all borders if you may

And self-isolate to keep me away

Here and there you may win a fight

But seriously! have you got it right?

Its’ but just one of you that need remain

For me to come back knocking again

My presence you will always find

If you leave your weak behind

Care for all mankind as you should

And then I will go away for good

Till then remember me well Ma’am!

For Covid from number 19, I am

Niranjan







