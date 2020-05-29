by In

Cricket Australia announce international schedule for 2020-21 season

Source:theage

Cricket Australia has released the men’s and women’s international schedules for the 2020-21 season.

The men’s calendar is set to kick off with a one-day international series against Zimbabwe from August 9, while the women’s competition is due to to commence with a T20I against New Zealand from September 27.

The full schedule for both is:

Australia’s men’s international schedule



ODI Series against Zimbabwe

Australia v Zimbabwe at TBA (August 9)

Australia v Zimbabwe at TBA (August 12)

Australia v Zimbabwe at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (August 15)

T20I Series against West Indies

Australia v West Indies at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (October 4)

Australia v West Indies at Cazaly’s Stadium Cairns (October 6)

Australia v West Indies at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (October 9) T20I Series against India

Australia v India at the Gabba, Brisbane (October 11)

Australia v India at Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 14)

Australia v India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (October 17) One-off Test against Afghanistan

Australia v Afghanistan at Perth Stadium, Perth (November 21-25) Test Series against India

Australia v India at the Gabba, Brisbane (December 3- 7)

Australia v India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (December 11 – 15)

Australia v India at the MCG, Melbourne (December 26 – 30)

Australia v India at the SCG, Sydney (January 3 – 7) ODI Series against India

Australia v India at Perth Stadium, Perth (January 12)

Australia v India at the MCG, Melbourne (January 15)

Australia v India at the SCG, Sydney (January 17)

ODI Series against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (January 26)

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (January 29)

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (January 31) One-off T20I against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand T20 at the SCG, Sydney (February 2) Australia’s women’s international schedule T20I Series against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (September 27)

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (September 29)

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (October 1) ODI Series against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (October 5)

Australia v New Zealand at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns (October 7)

Australia v New Zealand at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (October 10)

ODI Series against India

Australia v India at Manuka Oval, Canberra (January 22)

Australia v India at Junction Oval, St Kilda (January 25)

Australia v India at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (January 28)







