Cricket in Sydney to honour Skanda

Source: Sundayobserver

Old boys of Royal College and St. John’s College Jaffna will play their annual 40 over cricket encounter for the S. Skandakumar Trophy today (February 7) in Sydney, Australia.

Skandakumar, affectionately called Skanda, served the Board of Control for Cricket in Sri Lanka as its secretary with distinction in the early 1990s which marked a very tough period for sport in the country.

He also served as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in Canberra, Australia and was a great unifying force to all Sri Lankan communities irrespective of race or religion.