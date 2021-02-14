Cricket vote-buying commences as nominations close on Feb 25

Source: Sundayobserver

In an unprecedented development, nominations of candidates to contest the election of office bearers to Sri Lanka Cricket will close a week short of three months in advance meaning all contestants will have to submit their papers on or before February 25 for the ballot on May 20.

The Sunday Observer learns that already vote buying and jockeying for positions are moving at a brisk pace to entice 147 votes on offer as ex-cricketers and former administrators have begun to frown on the process which they say has contributed to a breakdown in the Sri Lanka team, its morale and discipline while administrators, some of whom have been there for donkeys years, hold sway with little or no accountability.