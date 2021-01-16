Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Cricket – Watch Highlights – 1st Test – Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2021

Cricket – Watch Highlights – 1st Test – Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2021

Jan 16, 2021 Posted by In Articles, Cricket News, English Videos Tagged

Cricket – Watch Highlights – 1st Test – Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2021

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Lahiru Thirimanne  c Bairstow b Broad 4 22 39 0 0 18.18
Kusal Perera  c Root b Bess 20 28 67 2 0 71.43
Kusal Mendis  c †Buttler b Broad 0 2 4 0 0 0.00
Angelo Mathews  c Root b Broad 27 54 101 1 1 50.00
Dinesh Chandimal (c) c Curran b Leach 28 71 78 1 0 39.44
Niroshan Dickwella † c Sibley b Bess 12 21 44 1 0 57.14
Dasun Shanaka  c †Buttler b Bess 23 48 60 3 0 47.92
PWH de Silva   b Bess 19 22 41 2 0 86.36
Dilruwan Perera   b Bess 0 2 4 0 0 0.00
Lasith Embuldeniya  run out (Leach) 0 1 5 0 0 0.00
Asitha Fernando  not out 0 7 12 0 0 0.00
Extras (lb 1, nb 1) 2
TOTAL (46.1 Ov, RR: 2.92) 135

England 1st Innings

Zak Crawley  c de Silva b Embuldeniya 9 26 36 1 0 34.62
Dom Sibley  c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 4 15 20 0 0 26.67
Jonny Bairstow  c Mendis b Embuldeniya 47 93 154 2 0 50.54
Joe Root (c) c Embuldeniya b MDK Perera 228 321 476 18 1 71.03
Dan Lawrence  c Mendis b MDK Perera 73 150 182 6 1 48.67
Jos Buttler † c †Dickwella b Fernando 30 57 78 3 0 52.63
Sam Curran   b Fernando 0 1 3 0 0 0.00
Dom Bess  run out (sub [M Bhanuka]/†Dickwella) 0 4 12 0 0 0.00
Jack Leach  lbw b MDK Perera 4 20 32 1 0 20.00
Mark Wood  c †Dickwella b MDK Perera 2 9 12 0 0 22.22
Stuart Broad  not out 11 13 24 2 0 84.62
Extras (b 7, nb 6) 13
TOTAL (117.1 Ov, RR: 3.59) 421

Sri Lanka 2nd innings

BATSMEN R B M 4s 6s SR
Kusal Perera  c Leach b Curran 62 109 160 5 1 56.88
Lahiru Thirimanne  not out 76 189 6 0 40.21
Kusal Mendis  c †Buttler b Leach 15 65 102 1 0 23.08
Lasith Embuldeniya  not out 0 5 0 0 0.00
Extras (b 1, nb 2) 3
TOTAL (61 Ov, RR: 2.55) 156/2

Cricket Score Cards Source: – Cric Info

Comments are closed.

eLanka