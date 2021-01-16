Cricket – Watch Highlights – 1st Test – Sri Lanka vs England Test Series 2021
Sri Lanka 1st innings
|Lahiru Thirimanne
|c Bairstow b Broad
|4
|22
|39
|0
|0
|18.18
|Kusal Perera
|c Root b Bess
|20
|28
|67
|2
|0
|71.43
|Kusal Mendis
|c †Buttler b Broad
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Angelo Mathews
|c Root b Broad
|27
|54
|101
|1
|1
|50.00
|Dinesh Chandimal (c)
|c Curran b Leach
|28
|71
|78
|1
|0
|39.44
|Niroshan Dickwella †
|c Sibley b Bess
|12
|21
|44
|1
|0
|57.14
|Dasun Shanaka
|c †Buttler b Bess
|23
|48
|60
|3
|0
|47.92
|PWH de Silva
|b Bess
|19
|22
|41
|2
|0
|86.36
|Dilruwan Perera
|b Bess
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lasith Embuldeniya
|run out (Leach)
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Asitha Fernando
|not out
|0
|7
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1)
|2
|TOTAL
|(46.1 Ov, RR: 2.92)
|135
England 1st Innings
|Zak Crawley
|c de Silva b Embuldeniya
|9
|26
|36
|1
|0
|34.62
|Dom Sibley
|c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya
|4
|15
|20
|0
|0
|26.67
|Jonny Bairstow
|c Mendis b Embuldeniya
|47
|93
|154
|2
|0
|50.54
|Joe Root (c)
|c Embuldeniya b MDK Perera
|228
|321
|476
|18
|1
|71.03
|Dan Lawrence
|c Mendis b MDK Perera
|73
|150
|182
|6
|1
|48.67
|Jos Buttler †
|c †Dickwella b Fernando
|30
|57
|78
|3
|0
|52.63
|Sam Curran
|b Fernando
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Dom Bess
|run out (sub [M Bhanuka]/†Dickwella)
|0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|Jack Leach
|lbw b MDK Perera
|4
|20
|32
|1
|0
|20.00
|Mark Wood
|c †Dickwella b MDK Perera
|2
|9
|12
|0
|0
|22.22
|Stuart Broad
|not out
|11
|13
|24
|2
|0
|84.62
|Extras
|(b 7, nb 6)
|13
|TOTAL
|(117.1 Ov, RR: 3.59)
|421
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
|BATSMEN
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kusal Perera
|c Leach b Curran
|62
|109
|160
|5
|1
|56.88
|Lahiru Thirimanne
|not out
|76
|189
|–
|6
|0
|40.21
|Kusal Mendis
|c †Buttler b Leach
|15
|65
|102
|1
|0
|23.08
|Lasith Embuldeniya
|not out
|0
|5
|–
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(b 1, nb 2)
|3
|TOTAL
|(61 Ov, RR: 2.55)
|156/2
Cricket Score Cards Source: – Cric Info