“CRICKETERS PERSONIFIED” – by Des Kelly
Once again, we are faced with coincidences that are almost impossible to imagine, this time, in the
Gentleman’s game of cricket.
eLanka readers learn of many things as they peruse our regular newsletters, but this, folks, is something entirely different.
With the current season of Cricket, now in full force, my friend Maxie Gerreyn sent me this little piece, but the author is unknown and this seems to be a shame, because a lot of research would have had to be made, in order to come up with these amazing coincidences. A two-person similarity of “opposite names” taking part in a game, would have been surprising enough, but THIS is a “Caught & Bowled” situation involving
THREE NAMES !!. Enough said, folks,
just read and enjoy this. Blink your way through it, because I bet you will.
Desmond Kelly
(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.
“What’s in a name, a rose by any other name would smell as sweet” said The Bard.
Plenty, when three names line up, as in a cricket scorecard.
The starting point is the famous
Lillee c Willey b Dilley.
Read on…All names are of cricketers, past and present
Pope c Priest b Bishop
Christian c Pope b Bishop
Cook c Buttler b Kitchen
Bird c Crowe b Robin
Watling c Ponting b Holding
Brown c Green b White
Llong c Broad b Short
Redwood c Blackwood b Underwood
Hair c Knot b Barber
Lamb c Shepherd b Butcher
Onions c Rice b Cook
Bird c Hunte b Reiffel
Root c Flower b Rose
Hall c Kitchen b Boothe
Swann c Crane b Snape
French c Holland b Finn
Lever c Key b Lock
Salt c Onions b Cook
Holland c French b Scott
Wood c Steele b Ironsides