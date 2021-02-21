Cricketers should be mentally strong – Murali-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Source:Dailynews

Former legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan believes that cricketers should be mentally strong and should be in a good frame of mind before representing the country at the highest level.

The 48-year-old spin wizard made these observations while delivering a motivational speech to the National players at the SSC in Maitland Place on Monday.

“Without a proper mentality you can’t do anything on the field and you should develop your mentality first to perform well in this game,” he explained.

“Even if we get the best coach, that is useless, if your mind is not in a good frame. The players should realise they are the ones who are playing in the middle. The change of cricket administration or appointing more committees is not the answer.”

“There is no issue with the talent you all possess. We have plenty of options today like never before in all formats. It’s high time that you’ll become world beaters now,” he stressed.

“Actually there is a lot of difference between today’s cricket and when we played cricket those days. There is different thinking and attitudes but the principals have not changed.”

“The most important fact is that you have to build-up your talent and skills. When a batsman ends his career he has to get around 30-40 centuries and we had a good plan those days,” he concluded.