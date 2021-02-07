Crocodile celebrates SLIM Digi Awards win for compelling ‘Upgrade’ campaign

Popular menswear brand, Crocodile, was awarded at the SLIM Digi Awards 2.0, earning for itself a seat among the country’s most successful brands, all recognised for the effective implementation of their digital campaigns. The highly-anticipated annual awards ceremony, held on 21 January 2021, highlighted digital excellence in the marketing arena.

Among many contenders for the title in the Retail category, Crocodile’s #Upgrade campaign was awarded for the coveted ‘Best Integrated Digital Marketing Campaign’. The campaign was created with the premise of exploring the menswear specialist’s success in the Sri Lankan market, with a key focus on the impact and outcomes of the digital marketing strategy of the brand.

Established in 1947 in Singapore, Crocodile has earned for itself a reputation across the world as the leaders in high-quality menswear. Crocodile’s ‘Upgrade’ campaign was designed alongside the four main lifestyle patterns targeted through the product lines: Professional (Upgrade Professionally), Social (Upgrade Socially), Active (Upgrade Actively), and Personal (Upgrade Personally), and brought awareness on each segment of clothing worn by the modern, urban, and sartorially-intuitive, working man.

“The goal of our campaign was to inspire men with different lifestyles to awaken, inspire, and engage; instilling in our customer base the need to upgrade themselves by upgrading their fashion preferences,” said Chamal Fonseka, General Manager of Crocodile Lanka, commenting on the win. “We are extremely pleased to have been recognised for our efforts in bringing value to our clients and industry, and through adopting and harnessing these digital tools to constantly upgrade our own efforts, we hope to be able to create more compelling content for the benefit of our client base.’’

Launched and hosted by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the national body for Marketing in Sri Lanka, the SLIM Digi Awards is held every year with the aim to honour and acknowledge the most memorable digital content across a wide playing field of sectors, while also highlighting the crucial role played by digital in the marketing industry. Every year, companies -both small and large- submit their most engaging work, in a bid to be recognised for their efforts in reaching out to their respective stakeholders.

Digibrush Team Lead Janidu Siriwardena (left) and Crocodile Lanka General Manager Chamal Fonseka receive the award for ‘Best Integrated Digital Marketing Campaign’ at the SLIM Digi Awards 2.0