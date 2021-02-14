CSL confident it can make vaccine to cover variants, if needed by Liam Mannix

Source:-theage

CSL is confident it can make an updated version of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to cover any virus variants that might arise – putting the ball in the medical regulator’s court for a quick approval.

It comes as the Australian pharma giant prepares to begin the process of bottling the first doses of the life-saving vaccine in the coming days.

A small South African study sent shockwaves around the world this week after it found AstraZeneca’s vaccine was only about 10 per cent efficacious against the South African variant; that nation’s government soon paused the roll-out of the vaccine. AstraZeneca has said it is working on a booster jab, which will be released within the year.

Scientists remain hopeful the original vaccine will still provide protection against serious illness and death.Dr Andrew Nash, CSL’s chief scientific officer, told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that editing the vaccine to cover variants would be quick and easy. Once AstraZeneca supplied the updated materials, CSL could immediately begin production.