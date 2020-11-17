Cultural festivals empower ethnic, religious harmony: President

Source:Ceylontoday

Deepavali festival is a cultural celebration where the devotees extend wishes of enlightenment and share greetings with love and compassion.

“In my view, cultural festivals of this nature provide great opportunity to build communal reconciliation and mutual understanding among the people and empower ethnic and religious harmony”, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

He added that at a time when the entire world is facing unprecedented difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic, such an opportunity to observe and celebrate one’s own religious beliefs is, indeed, a consolation.

The President further said that Hindu devotees living in the country and overseas would jointly commit themselves to God to seek solace during this Deepavali festive season.

I believe it would be a blessing for our objective to establish a righteous society and a healthy lifestyle in the country.

“I wish all those who celebrate this festival of enlightenment would attain the inner peace they expect”, the President added.