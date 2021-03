Danal, Ryan, Shevon dazzle in traditional matches-by Reemus Fernando

Source:Island

A five wicket haul by left-arm paceman Danal Hemananda, centuries by Ryan Fernando and Shevon Daniel for their respective schools were the highlights of the traditional Inter School Under-19 matches played on Friday.

In a rather rare feat for a paceman these days Hemananda bagged seven wickets including a five wicket haul in the first innings as St. Peter’s forced Trinity to follow on in their match at Bambalapitiya. In reply to Petes’ 277 for nine wickets declared, the visitors were dismissed for 169 runs. Trinity managed to avoid defeat thanks to back to back half centuries by Umair Raizan and a vital knock of 53 runs by Abhishek Anandakumara.

At Mount Lavinia, Ryan Fernando stroked 127 runs inclusive of 13 fours and two sixes for S. Thomas’ to dominate the match against Ananda.

Shevon Daniel scored an unbeaten 134 runs and put on a second wicket stand of 186 runs with Sheran Fonseka to help St. Joseph’s reach 223 for two wickets at stumps on day one against Wesley at Campbell Park.

At Moratuwa, St. Sebastian’s scored at snail’s pace to post 166 runs before being bowled out against Richmond.

Meanwhile, St. Sylvester’s, Kandy and St. Aloysius’, Galle registered victories in the Division I Limited Overs tournament Tier ‘B’ matches.

Traditional 2-Day Matches

Ananda V S. Thomas’ at Mount Lavinia

Ananda

217 all out in 74.2 overs (Anuda Jayaweera 45, Hansaja Jayasinghe 47; Yasiru Rodrigo 5/ 63) and 90 for 1 in 31.2 overs (Nushal Dharmaratne 60 n.o., Anuda Jayaweera 28)

S. Thomas

’ 25 for 1 overnight in 236 for 8 decl. in 74.1 overs (Ryan Fernando 127, Mahith Perera 33, Yasiru Rodrigo 23; Nethma Samaraweera 3/64, Saviru Bandara 2/52)

St. Peter’s V Trinity at Bambalapitiya

St. Peter’s

277 for 9 decl. in 72.5 overs (Nipunaka Fonseka 76, Shenal Botheju 51, Wanuja Kumara 45, Shanuka Galagoda 26, Niman Umesh 24, Manula Kularathne 5/60, Abhishek Anandakumara 3/81)

Trinity

85 for 2 overnight 169 all out in 50 overs (Umair Raizan 56, Thewin Amarasingha 28, Pawan Pathiraja 21; Danal Hemananda 5/62, Wanuja Kumara 3/34) and 188 for 8 in 63.1 overs (Umair Raizan 56, Abhishek Anandakumara 53; Wanuja Kumara 3/51, Danal Hemananda 2/14, Jesuran Benjamin 2/34)

St. Joseph’s V Wesley at Campbell Park

St. Joseph’s

223 for 2 in 58 overs (Shevon Daniel 134n.o., Sheran Fonseka 73;

St. Sebastian’s V Richmond

at Moratuwa

St. Sebastian’s

166 all out in 82 overs (Bihanga Mendis 31, Sukitha Prasanna 17, Sandesh Fernando 42; Amshi de Silva 2/49, Tharinda Nirmal 3/34, Nalaka Jayawardana 2/36)

Richmond

8for no loss in 4 overs

Limited Overs Matches Tier ‘B’

St. Aloysius’ beat Moratu MV by

six wicket at Galle

Moratu MV

91 all out in 30.1 overs (Niraj Kavishka 13, Chamindu Ravishan 13; Mihiranga Nimsara 2/19, Sandun Madushanka 4/14)

St. Aloysius’

93 for 4 in 18.5 overs (Omal Sadith 36n.o., Ravindu Kanchana 16n.o.; Dilan Tharaka 2/12, Sukitha Dewthilina 2/17)

St. Sylvester’s beat Lumbini

by 70 runs at Colts

St. Sylvester’s

194 for 9 in 50 overs (Sadeepa Halangoda 82, Shashika Gihan 21, Kavishka Dilshan 35; Thiranjaya Rasanjana 5/41)

Lumbin

i 105 all out in 28.1 overs (Vikum Kalhara 24, Yasiru Yugath 24; Charith Samuditha 3/14, Maleesha Silva 2/17, Akila Nimsara 3/16,)