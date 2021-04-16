Dangerous car ride on Southern expressway under investigation; vehicle traced to Ampitiya, Kandy-by Norman Palihawadane

Source:Island

An investigation has been launched, on a directive of Highways Minister Johnston Fernando, to trace the driver of a vehicle driven in a reckless manner on the Southern Expressway recently.

Minister Fernando instructed Secretary to the Ministry R. W. R. Pemasiri to inform police to investigate some pictures and a video posted on Facebook showing a group of youth travelling in a car dangerously.

Police Spokesman, DIG Ajith Rohana said the vehicle was owned by a person residing at Ampitiya, Kandy.

DIG Rohana said that further investigations into the incident were underway.