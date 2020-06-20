Daya Tennakoon the Versatile Actor and Great Human Being – By Dr Nimal Sedera

Daya Tennakoon who died on the 17th of April at the age of 78 was to celebrate his 79th birthday in the coming November. I knew Daya from the time he acted in “Hantane Kathava” of Dharmasena Pathiraja. Incidentally, that was the first film of late Wijaya Kumaranatunga too. He was elder to me exactly by two years. He and I studied in two colleges in Kandy located on the two sides of the same mountain. He was a Rajan (Dharmarajan) and was an Ampitiyan.

Daya had a unique style of acting unmatched in the films and tele dramas. He lived in the character and was so natural that people felt so comfortable being with him in the films. He is one great actor that proved simplicity was the best quality for any human being in any field. He never overdressed for any function or celebration.









When Daya was in the University of Peradeniya we used to meet him in the company of Kalansooriya, another actor of Kandy. Late Bandula Jayawardane who was a great director of drama attached to the Peradeniya University got Daya to act in his “Bihivenu Bosathanani”. When Sugathapala de Silva and Namal Weeramuni picked him for their dramas, he hit the limelight. Then he was through to films and with the arrival of the teledramas, Daya’s popularity grew in many folds.

I do not intend to look into the numbers of films , stage dramas, and teledramas he acted as the list is so huge. Death is inevitable and there is no bargaining in that. He leaves us after successfully accomplishing his mission.

Daya is survived by his wife Grace, the sister of Merly Patabendige of Brisbane.







