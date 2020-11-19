Deepawali 2020 Celebrated in Colombo – by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Deepavali (Diwali) 2020 Celebrated in Sri Lanka, mainly by the Hindu Tamil community and is the most significant Hindu holiday.

It is a festival of lights symbolizing the victory of good forces over evil ones when

Lord Rama defeated Demon King Ravana according to the mythical story.

This day coincided with the birthday of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Madam Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of the Prime Minister visited the New Kathiresan

Temple, for a special Pooja in honour of the husband’s 75th birthday, on Galle Road in Bambalapitiya, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Among a large crowd of devotees, Meyyammai Vasanti Rajendran the wife of the chief Trustee, welcomed Madam Shiranthi by garlanding her, to participate in the special Pooja for blessings to the husband.

Vasanthi is seen standing next to the first lady with a tray of lotus flowers, and also seen garlanding her in another pic.

View some of the pictures of the event.

It appears that social distancing and wearing masks seem to be exempted or relaxed at ceremonial holy functions like this, it is presumed the Hindu

Gods blessings alleviates endemics.

Reported by Dr. harold Gunatillake