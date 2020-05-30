Department of Home Affairs – Novel Coronavirus update + Giving immigration assistance in Australia

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) community update

Dear Community Representatives, thank you again for your engagement and efforts to support your communities through this time.

The National Cabinet three-step plan to gradually remove baseline restrictions and make Australia COVID-safe is on track . States and territories will move at different times based on local conditions and National Cabinet will review step progress every three weeks.

We will keep you informed of any changes as they arise. Please continue to encourage your communities to download the Coronavirus Australia app and to check www.australia.gov.au for the latest information.

To access translated information about COVID announcements, using the link below to select your language.

https://covid19inlanguage.homeaffairs.gov.au/

Services Australia

Family and domestic violence checklist – provides people affected by family and domestic violence with information on things to consider when contacting Child Support, Centrelink or Medicare. The checklist is available in 30 languages and be accessed via COVID-19 community e-kit And How we can help you with family and domestic violence concerns



Migrants, refugees and visitors COVID-19 factsheet – has information on the temporary waiver of the Newly Arrived Resident’s Waiting Period, Special Benefit, suspension of mutual obligation and participation requirements until 1 June 2020 and increased partner income test. The factsheet is available in 38 languages and be accessed fromservicesaustralia.gov.au/covid19 and Help for refugees, humanitarian entrants and new arrivals web links.

Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA) – Who can give immigration assistance in Australia?

Through the pandemic many people are seeking advice including those who are stranded in Australia as a result of flight cancellations, family members of people stuck outside Australia due to the travel ban and people who have lost their job due to the economic crisis and are unsure about where to get migration assistance support and advice.

Immigration assistance is when a person uses knowledge of, or experience in migration procedure to assist with visa applications or other visa matters. Only registered migration agents or an exempt person can legally give immigration assistance in Australia.

The Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA) urges consumers who require immigration assistance to check the publically available online register of Registered Migration Agents (RMAs) https://www.mara.gov.au

before paying for the services of a migration agent.

It is against the law for someone in Australia who is not registered with the OMARA to provide immigration assistance under Section 280 of the Migration Act 1958.

In Australia only RMAs can legally accept a fee to provide immigration assistance.

Clients should use the details on the register to make direct contact with RMAs. This will ensure that they are not scammed by an unlawful operator pretending to be a RMA.

RMAs are legally bound by a Code of Conduct and must, before the client pays, give the client a written agreement listing services and charges.

For more information refer to the attached OMARA Fact Sheet.

Download the PDF file .

* * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Ensuring we remain connected with your communities continues to be a high priority for the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Government. Your feedback is vital to the Department and informs policy, decision making and government messaging. Please continue to pass your concerns and questions to us.

In particular, we are very interested in your views and feedback on the following:

Any community concerns

Racism or discrimination

Reception to government messaging

Community misconceptions

Issues related to travel restrictions and associated processes

Instances of misinformation or scams targeting your community

Any new economic impacts on the community

Any other emerging community issues.

If you would like to stop receiving this email, please advise us accordingly.

Department of Home Affairs, Community Engagement NSW

Regional Director: Sneha Chatterjee

NSW Community Engagement team

Email: nsw.community.engagement@homeaffairs.gov.au







