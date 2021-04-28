Devi Balika Past Pupils Association Australia Inc.
Inauguration
The inauguration of the Association brings memories of meetings, a small group of enthusiastic Devians had in Melbourne, 2011 to discuss the idea of forming a Devi Alumni Association in Australia. The group called themselves “Devians in Melbourne”. As a start, a Family BBQ was organized to gather Devians residing in and around Melbourne. This was indeed a huge success participated by a sizeable number of Devians. With the encouragement and blessings of all, Devi Balika Past Pupils Association Australia Inc. (DBPPAA) was officially launched in 2012.
Administration
The administration of DBPPAA is carried out by a management committee. The committee is constituted of the President, Secretary, Treasurer, other office bearers and a few committee members elected at the Annual General Meeting.
Management committee 2019/20
President- Amani Kateepearachchi
Vice President- Chintha Kossinna Leelarathna
Secretary- Theja Buddini Dias Pathirana
Assistant Secretary- Deepthika Kankanige
Treasurer- Manik Jayasinghe
Events Coordinator- Deepani welikumbura
Committee Members:
Neranjana Kudaligama
Janani Balasooriya
Pradeepa Adihetty
Isuri Chandrasekara
Shivanthika Perera
