Dhamma Gems: 2565/2021 centenary publication of the Servants of the Buddha

Source:Island

The Servants of the Buddha, a group of dedicated Buddhists committed to live true to the doctrine of the Buddha and disseminate it, have successfully continued for one hundred years, which celebration they marked on April 23, 2021, at their ‘home’ – the Maitriya Hall adjacent to the Mettarama Temple along Lauries Road, Bambalapitiya. To further mark their centenary, they brought out a large sized, 140-paged publication: Dhamma Gems. “It reflects on the unique historical circumstances that led to its formation in 1921 plus the services rendered to the society and through it towards the spread of Buddhism the world over, by its founders, previous patrons, presidents, members and well wishers.” (from Co–Editor’s Acknowledgements).

The Patron of Servants of the Buddha and editor of Dhamma Gems, Ven Siri Vajiraramaye Nanasiha Thera in his address to those present at the centenary meeting on the afternoon of April 23 presented salient facts about the centenary issue. He emphasized that he and co-editor, Prof Manouri Senanayake, exercised vigilance to ensure the word of the Buddha was correctly quoted and written about in the articles and poems selected for inclusion in the volume. Its contents are divisible to two categories, he said: doctrinal and historical. Its 21 articles are a material exercise in remembrance and appreciation. Thus the entire history of the century of the Servants of the Buddha is traceable through this publication. The cost of publication was met by Sri Piyasena in memory of her late husband Dr Rienzil Piyasena, a vice president and regular speaker at Saturday gatherings.

Contents

I add here that the Dhanmma Gems makes for most interesting and varied reading, containing as it does articles or excerpts thereof from those long dead: Ven Maitriya Thera (formerly Alan Bennett), Dr Cassius Pereira (Ven Kassapa), Crown Counsel Ananda Pereira, Ven Narada and Piyadassi Theras, Ven Ayya Khema, Alec Robertson, Rajah Kurupu. And then the varied articles and poems from present bhikkhus, bhikkhunis and lay persons. Prof Senanayake writes in her Editorial Notes: “It has been a fascinating pursuit of trawling through Buddhist chronicles, historical records, personal memorabilia and legal documents in addition to searching the World Wide Web.”

The contents proper are prefaced by a one paged illustration of the logo of the Servants of the Buddha that appeared on the cover page of the Constitution of the Society dated 1921. It is a a bo leaf with the motto inscribed: ‘Araha hessami’ which translates to ‘May I attain Arahanthood’.

Next are messages from the Most Ven Tirikunamale Ananda Mahanayake Thera, the Patron Ven Siri Vajiraramaye Nanasiha Thera and Co-Patron Ven Ranne Dhammananda Thera of Metharamaya. The present president, Anoja Wijeyesekera, has written a very concise yet detailed history of the Servants of the Buddha which makes for absorbed reading. Early Buddhist activities – including education – of the Maitriya Dharmasala which is now Maitri Hall are given in two pages, followed by photographs of four patrons – Ven Theras Kassapa, Narada, Piyadassi and Siri Vajiraramye Nansiha. Page 27 lists presidents starting with Dr Cassius Pereira and ending with Anoja Wijeyesekera.

Welimada Jinalankara Thera’s article A Dhamma Journey and crossing the Oceans details how as a novice monk he was encouraged in his learning of English and delivering bana preachings in English was facilitated at the meetings of Servants of the Buddha on Saturday afternoons where all sermons and talks and reading of minutes were and are in English. He is now Head of a Buddhist monastery in New Zealand, after having stayed in and preached in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and Fiji.

Chartered Architect Shanta Gunaratne details the style of the unique church-resembling Maitriya Hall built in 1903 when the British governed us, spearheaded by Dr Cassius Pereira and the Buddhist Aid Association which bought the land for the hall.

The most riveting feature of the volume is the many articles and excerpts from historical figures of the Buddhist Aid Association which evolved to the Servants of the Buddha. Thus the inclusion of what Ananda Maitriya aka Ananda Metteyya (Alan Bennett); Bhikkhu Kassapa – What I believe; Narada Thera on Nibbana and others, accompanied by pictures. Ven Siri Vajiraramaye Nanasiha Thera expounds Who is a Bhikkhu while Why meditate is elucidated by Ven Homagama Kondanna Thera. Ven Olande Ananda Thera writes on Stress Management through meditation and Ven Bhikkhuni Kusuma on a sutta dealing with Causes for inequalities. Alec Robertson asks: Should Buddhists worship Relics and the Bo tree while Rajah Kuruppu deals with Material development and Consumerism: the Buddhist Perspective.

Many present members have contributed articles and poems. Photographs enhance the publication. Distributed free to all those present at the April 23 meeting, Dhamma Gems is a treasured possession giving historical details of the society named Servants of the Buddha and insights into Buddhism in its pristine purity.

N P Wanasundera