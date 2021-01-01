‘Dhammika Syrup’ referred for clinical trials

The Ayurveda Ethics Committee of the Rajarata University has approved the use of anti-Covid-19 syrup produced by Dhammika Bandara for further investigation. Accordingly, this step will allow the syrup to be referred for clinical trials.

When inquired, the research team of the Rajarata University, which is conducting research on the syrup , said that steps have been taken to include the syrup in the register for clinical trials.

According to the Rajarata University research team, the results will be released in another two to three weeks.

Prior to obtaining the approval of the Ethics Committee, the relevant syrup had been subjected to preliminary tests to determine whether it contains heavy metals or elements harmful to the human body and the research proposal has been submitted.