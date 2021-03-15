Dialog powers Sri Lanka Legends Team

Sri Lanka Legends Skipper T. M. Dilshan (right) with Man-of-the-Match Upul Tharanga after the Bangladesh Legends match.

Dialog Axiata PLC has come forward to power the Sri Lanka Legends Cricket Team, which at present, is competing for top honours at the T20 Road Safety World Series Cricket Tournament in Raipur, India.

The Sri Lanka Legends Team is skippered by former Sri Lanka all-rounder T. M. Dilshan, while Sanath Jayasuriya, Rangana Herath, Upul Tharanga, Favreez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weerarathne, Nuwan Kulasekera, and Russel Arnold make up the squad.

At present the Sri Lanka Legends have won four of their five matches beating Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends and Bangladesh Legends, while losing to India Legends.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the semi-finals, which will be played on March 17 at Raipur.

“It is good to be playing again with old teammates and friends. Whilst having a good time networking with everyone and bonding, I must stress that these games are played seriously; no less than how we would generally play an international game,” Herath said. (AN)