Digital Seminar Series – Sri Lanka and Australia Bilateral Trade Opportunities

The SLACC are hosting a series of digital seminars promoting bi-lateral trade between Sri Lanka and Australia and the first such webinar will be showcasing opportunities in Smart Manufacturing and Knowledge Industries. The details of this webinar is given below and a flyer is also attached for your reference. We would appreciate it very much if you could please share these details with anyone who could benefit by joining this session.

Sri Lanka and Australia Chamber of Commerce (SLACC) is a not for profit organization established in 2015, registered under Australia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). Over the last few years, we have organized events both in Australia and Sri Lanka, to promote bilateral trade.

The technology and business services sector was integral to supporting businesses across the world as they addressed the challenges of adapting to changes caused by COVID-19. Knowledge Services in Sri Lanka demonstrated remarkable agility, commitment and resilience in responding to the crisis; ensuring business continuity for global clients and prioritizing safety of all employees.









As more Australian companies look for reliable alternatives for their manufacturing needs, Sri Lanka is in a prime position to make use of that situation.

Did you know that trade between Sri Lanka and Australia doubled between 2014 and 2019? Discover more trade and investment opportunities with a series of digital seminars. The first of this series will showcase Smart Manufacturing and Knowledge Industries. A panel of experts will discuss the opportunities, advantages, incentives, eco-system and infrastructure that enable sustainable growth for collaboration between the two business communities.

Our Panellists

Paul Cooper

Chairman – Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC)

Paul was appointed to the board of AMGC, in 2015 and he is the present Chairman overseeing the implementation of AMGC’s strategy and its alignment with the overall Industry Growth Centre Initiative. Paul is an owner and Chairman of the industrial electronics manufacturing company, Rinstrum. Rinstrum has offices in the United States, Germany and Sri Lanka. Rinstrum exports to most parts of the world. Paul was formerly the Deputy Chair of the Export Council of Australia. Paul also serves on the Ministerial Manufacturing Roundtable for The Hon Minister Karen Andrews MP, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology.

Chairman – SLASSCOM









COO/ Advisory Leader PwC Sri Lanka and Maldives

Channa is the Chairman of SLASSCOM (Sri Lanka Association for Software and Services Companies) effective 01 July 2020. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Vice Chairman and has been a Board Member of SLASSCOM since 2015. He represents the ICT Advisory Committee of the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka. Channa is a member of the leadership team, COO and Advisory Leader for PwC Sri Lanka and Maldives. He has facilitated expansion strategies to emerging markets including cross border transaction advisory services.

Hayley Evans

Portfolio Director – Tavistock

CEO – Surge Global

Hayley heads up the Tavistock Group portfolio across Australia and Sri Lanka. She also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Surge Global, a Company specialising in marketing,data and technology under the Tavistock group. In these roles, she is responsible for investments in Australia and South Asia. Prior to joining the Tavistock Group, Hayley founded and operated two experiential marketing companies and a Registered Training Organization (RTO) in Australia. Hayley is an active member of The Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and holds board roles with The Social Impact and the Digital Marketing and Media Networks.

Shiran Fernando

Chief Economist, The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce

Shiran is the Chief Economist at the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and leads the Economic Intelligence Unit which is the focal point of the Chamber for economic research and policy advocacy. He is engaged in providing policy level support to the Sri Lankan Government to shape the national economic agenda. In his capacity, as the Chief Economist of the CCC he is part of several steering committees formed by the Government to drive forward the economic agenda. Shiran previously held the role as the Lead Economist and Senior Product Head at Frontier Research, where he was responsible for the growth and strategic direction of the economics research division.







